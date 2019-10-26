‘I wouldn’t swap any trophy for World Cup’ – Messi declares

Lionel Messi has admitted that he wouldn’t swap any of the trophies he has won to become a world champion with Argentina.

In his glittering career, the Barcelona superstar is yet to win a trophy with his national team, losing four major tournament finals in the process.

“I would’ve loved to be a world champion,” Messi told TyC Sports.

“But I don’t think I would change anything else in my career to be one.

“This is what I was given, what God gave me. It is what it is.

“I couldn’t dream of everything that I experienced after. It was far bigger than anything I could’ve imagined.”

Messi is set to return to the Argentina fold next month for their glamour friendly against archrivals Brazil in Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old was banned for three months after slamming officials following Argentina’s semifinal loss to eventual winners Brazil in the Copa America in July.