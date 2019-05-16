‘I Would Have More Titles than Guardiola if I’d Stayed at Porto, Inter Milan’ – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says he would have had about 31 titles under his belt if he had chosen to stay at Porto and Italian.

The Portuguese tactician gave his reaction after Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, surpassed his titles winning record after leading the club to a successful defence of their Premier League title last Sunday.

Mourinho, 57, has won 25 major titles during his managerial career before he was sacked by Man United last December, while Guardiola has now won 26 titles and he is heading for 27 titles this weekend if Man City beat Watford in the FA Cup final.

Never one to be shy of blowing his trumpet, Mourinho said he does not focus on figures, adding that he would have won more titles than Guardiola had he remained at his former clubs, Porto and Inter Milan respectively.

“No, no, it reminds me that I’m there, with 25 titles,” Mourinho told L’Equipe when asked about Guardiola’s superior titles record.

“When I won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, if I had stayed, the season after I would have had the European Super Cup, the Club World Cup and the national Super Cup and perhaps I would have ended up with 31 titles.

“Maybe I’m not so focused on the figures!”

Mourinho and Guardiola are regarded as two of the finest managers of the modern era having won titles in Italy, England, Germany and Spain – where they were direct rivals as managers of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.