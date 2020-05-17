I would have been a broadcaster – Rotimi Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has was on the verge of becoming a broadcaster had he not gone into politics.

Amaechi has held several political offices and was, at different times, the Governor of Rivers State, and Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly. He was also a one-time president of the National Union of Rivers State Students.

The 54-year old has however revealed that he got into politics as a result of unemployment.

He said,

“My father was a politician. He ran for councillorship during his time. However, I didn’t join politics because I wanted to be a leader or because I wanted to solve Nigeria’s problems. I joined because of unemployment. I also believe there is a part that grace played in it.

“I actually got auditioned at the Nigeria Television Authority to be a broadcaster. I recall that I walked into their office then and said I wanted to see a certain person. But the person I met asked me if I had been auditioned because I had a wonderful voice. I told him I hadn’t and he asked for me to be auditioned. However, before the employment letter came, I was already into politics. That saved me. I would have been a broadcaster by now.”

Amaechi added that his father, Fidelis Amaechi, was indifferent to his decision to go into politics.

He said,

My father was indifferent. Don’t forget he was a politician. I’m not sure he knew I would get to the point I have got to, even though he died before I became a governor.

