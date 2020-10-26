‘I would flog you if you were my child’ – Reno blasts Twitter user

Former presidential aide and political commentator, Reno Omokri, has blasted a Twitter user for asking him for financial support as the activist gave out #EndSARSpalliatives.

The Twitter user, @pere_okiti, tweeted at Omokri on Sunday seeking financial help after the activist uploaded receipts of people he credited their account for #RenoEndSARSPallitive to cushion the effect of the protest.

On citing the screenshot, @pere_okiti tweeted at Omokri, saying, “Oga Reno, things no easy for this side oo. You fit reason me. Okiti Benard/314…69/First Bank.”

“For the ones you’ve done, thank you,” he added.

But instead of an alert, he got a hiding from Omokri who said he was ‘generous and not frivolous’.

“Dear @pere_okiti, I have been on Twitter for 10 years. Have you ever seen me give money to someone like you? NEVER! I detest dirty begging. You are not disabled. Stop begging. I am generous, not frivolous. If you were my child, I would take you to a room and flog you!”

