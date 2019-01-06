‘I Worked the Hardest Than Any Other New Act’ – Peruzzi Disses Teni Over SoundCity Awards

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘I Worked the Hardest Than Any Other New Act’ – Peruzzi Disses Teni Over SoundCity Awards

Peruzzi has taken to his Twitter to throw shade at Teni after the female singer bagged the Best New Artiste Award at the just-concluded SoundCity MVP Awards.

Recall that Teni beat the likes of King Promise, Peruzzi and Odunsi to emerge the winner of the category. And now, Peruzzi claims he worked harder than his colleagues.

“Personally, I worked the hardest last year than any other new act, same way I made more money last year than any other new act in the country,” he said in the now-deleted tweet.

Adding, “There’s a way I see myself, it’s my race, there’s a way I’m running it. Focus on yours. Facts over hype. It’s really simple.”

Well, folks are schooling him on Twitter right now. See some of the reactions below:

Related Posts

Video Vixen Who Faked Her Own Death Says Her Boyfriend is a ‘Ritualist’: WATCH

January 6, 2019

Pictures: See Inside Footballer Emmanuel Emenike’s Owerri Mansion

January 6, 2019

Seyi Law Berates Man Who Sexualised His Toddler Daughter

January 6, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *