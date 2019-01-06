Peruzzi has taken to his Twitter to throw shade at Teni after the female singer bagged the Best New Artiste Award at the just-concluded SoundCity MVP Awards.

Recall that Teni beat the likes of King Promise, Peruzzi and Odunsi to emerge the winner of the category. And now, Peruzzi claims he worked harder than his colleagues.

“Personally, I worked the hardest last year than any other new act, same way I made more money last year than any other new act in the country,” he said in the now-deleted tweet.

Adding, “There’s a way I see myself, it’s my race, there’s a way I’m running it. Focus on yours. Facts over hype. It’s really simple.”

Well, folks are schooling him on Twitter right now. See some of the reactions below:

Lol. You tried your best bro but Teni did better.

You just featured in songs and said 4-5 lines.

I'm not a music person but Teni singles banged everywhere 🔥. Step up! 🏆 — Michael (@michaelosuporu2) January 6, 2019

Teni has dropped more than 5 hits with zero collaborations.. Peruzzi can't even snap selfie without davido in it and he's complaining he was cheated. 😒😒 — king.. (@badniggafela) January 6, 2019

I'm not shocked Peruzzi is ranting about losing an award to Teni. Yall made him feel so important when he's done nothing basically. Teni dropped 5 hit songs without fting any artiste. Peruzzi is yet to drop a monster hit but he's here ranting. Nah una cause this nonsense. — a god (@femiDNL) January 6, 2019

Teni dropped 5 hit songs without featuring any artiste. Peruzzi is yet to drop a monster hit single. — Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) January 6, 2019

Nobody is teaching you how to behave Peruzzi, you will win awards if you drop Big Singles this year. This "Slave Mindset" Card y"all always use is Stale https://t.co/BBwGgrPX6c — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) January 6, 2019

Can somebody tell Peruzzi to shut up 🤐 uncle release a single without featuring anyone first. Let’s see how far you can go with that 🙏 — Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) January 6, 2019