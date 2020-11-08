‘I won the election’ – Trump says as Biden declared winner

US President Donald Trump has said that he won the 2020 presidential election despite Joe Biden announced as the winner.

Trump took to social media saying, “I won this election by a lot,” as he continues to express confidence that he will be declared winner by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Biden said that his victory means it’s time for America to “unite” and to “heal.”

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Biden said.

“We are the United States of America.”

Taking to Twitter, he said:

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

