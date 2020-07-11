Amaechi

I wish you happy birthday – Amaechi celebrates Ex-Rivers Gov, Ada George at 80

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has described Rufus Ada-George, a former Governor of old Rivers, comprising Bayelsa and Rivers states, as an exemplary leader and a father to all.

Amaechi, the immediate past Governor of Rivers said this in a statement, on Friday in Abuja, to commemorate the 80th birthday anniversary of Ada-George, the Peripelebo 1 of Okrika.

“As governor of Rivers state, you raised leaders, you created opportunities for growth in politics for many of us.

“You are a father figure to many of us who served in the government of Rivers state.

“You left indelible footprints in the state and opened up a path for us to follow.

“On this occasion of your 80th birthday, I pray God to grant you more life, good health, grace, peace and joy.

“I wish you a very happy birthday,’’ Amaechi said.

