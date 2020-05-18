‘I Wish I Can Take Out the Shame That Comes With Divorce’- Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa has spoken candidly about the flak she catches because of her divorce status.

The OAP spoke about this during an Instagram Live chat with Uti Nwachukwu, during which she opened up about how folks troll her on social media, and how she wishes she could ignore the stigma that comes with her independence from a toxic marriage.

“I wish I can take out the stigma of divorce, and take out the shame that comes with divorce,” she said, adding that some of the nasty remarks she has received are from trolls who say things like, “You are talking about relationship but you couldn’t keep your marriage.”

Horrible.

But, Toke is not shaken; she notes that this same folks who criticise her for leaving a cheater (who got another woman pregnant while still married to her) would have criticised her, also, if she stayed in that failed relationship.

And she said a lot more.

Watch her here.

