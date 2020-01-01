‘I will step on toes’ – Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said that he may step on some toes in his determination to serve the masses.

The governor, who made the declaration while speaking at the thanksgiving service to mark his 52nd birthday, said that he would continue to fight on the side of the ordinary people.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said the governor made the declaration during his Birthday Thanksgiving Service held at the St Peter’s Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan.

Makinde said his determination to render service to the ordinary people informed his decision to declare free and qualitative education in the state, adding that education remains the surest way to lift people out of poverty.