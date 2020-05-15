I will soon expose corruption in Nigerian football – Brown Ideye

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has revealed that is there deep corruption in the football circle in Nigeria.

Ideye, who now plays for Greek Super League outfit, Aris Thessaloniki was one of the key stars in the Super Eagles side that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

The forward also played a key role in Nigeria’s qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil but was surprisingly dropped from the final squad, while little known players like Uche Nwofor, Michael Uchebo and Reuben Gabriel were included in the squad by the then handler of the side Stephen Keshi.

Last week, former Eagles star Chinedu Obasi revealed that he was asked to pay a bribe in order to be included in the squad for the 2014 World Cup finals.

And now the former West Brom striker has promised to one day write a book to tell his own side of the story.

“Before I retire, I will write a book and pour everything out,” he said in an Instagram chat with sports journalist Oma Akatugba.

“We all know that there is a lot of corruption in our football. But, there is a limit you can go when it comes to corruption and bribery.

“So many things didn’t add up at the time. I was asking myself if I did something wrong or there was something I didn’t do. Not going to that World Cup, God used Keshi to sideline me for the West Bromich Albion job.

“I haven’t told anyone what really transpired, only my spouse knows about the story. It was painful, I felt like saying something but I decided to get hold of myself.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

