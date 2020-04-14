I will never coach Nigeria again – Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach and captain, Sunday Oliseh, says he will never coach the Nigerian national team again.

According to PUNCH, Oliseh said he will not accept the offer of managing the team even if given a second chance because “I just couldn’t die on the job.”

The 45-year-old former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder was 8 months into his stay as the Eagles coach when he resigned due to contract violations, unpaid wages and disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“No, I don’t have the intention of ever coaching the (Super) Eagles again,” he said.

“I loved working with the boys, I love coaching my country, but the atmosphere around it was no longer healthy.

“I didn’t want the job anymore. Health-wise I was not feeling too good; secondly, we were owed salaries. I was spending money on my health and on my team. I just couldn’t die on the job.

“Truth is, we have a foreign coach now and from what I heard and know, he is being paid four times the wages Stephen Keshi and I were paid and these are two players (himself and Keshi) who won trophies for Nigeria.

“I’ve never heard Gernot Rohr complain about wages. Keshi, while he was coaching, was always complaining, when I was coaching for four months, I was unpaid, for six months my assistants were unpaid, so I had to leave the job; we were also being frustrated.”

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder also disclosed that he had good plans for the team before he resigned.

“I had good plans for the team. You will notice that at a time I brought in (Wilfred) Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, young players who are dominating now,” he said.

“I brought in a world-class goalkeeper (Carl Ikeme) because I felt the old breed were ready to leave

“The same philosophy I used while with the Eagles was the same philosophy France used at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Sometimes you ask yourself questions about Nigeria. You won laurels for the country as a player, you’re doing well as a coach, you were about qualifying for the World Cup and you’re unpaid for four months.”

A tough-tackling defensive midfielder, Oliseh featured in 63 international matches and scored three goals for Nigeria before his impromptu retirement in 2002.

He also played at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups in USA and France respectively.