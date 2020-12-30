I Will Hunt Anyone who Falsely Accuses My Sons of Rape – Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli has promised to unleash holy hell on anyone who would dare to ever falsely accuse her sons of rape.

The actress and mother of three teenage boys took to her Instagram page to note that a false rape accusation is just as deadly as rape itself.

Omoni Oboli appealed to anyone nursing such intentions to please stay away.

“False rape accusations are just as deadly as rape! As a mother of young men, please I’m begging you to stay away. If anyone falsely accuses any of my sons, I will hunt you down with EVERYTHING! We’ve taught our boys and still teach them that consent is everything”, she wrote.

