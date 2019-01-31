‘I Will Concede if I Lose Free, Fair, Credible Election’ – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said he would concede defeat if he loses the 2019 elections, provided the exercise is adjudged free and fair.

Alhaji Abubakar said this during an appearance on ‘TheCandidates’ a televised town hall hosted by journalist Kadaria Ahmed on NTA Wednesday night.

During the two-hour event which he attended with his running-mate Peter Obi, the PDP candidates spoke on numerous issues affecting the political economy including corruption, healthcare, education and poverty.

Asked by Ahmed if he would concede defeat after next month’s presidential poll, Atiku, the main challenger to President Muhammadu Buhari, said he would concede if the election was adjudged to be ‘free, fair and credible’.

The opposition candidate’s response appeared starkly different from the one offered by Mr Buhari when he was asked the same question when he appeared on an earlier installment of the programme earlier this month.

Rather than say categorically whether or not he would concede, the president gave a response that was widely deemed non-committal.

He opted to reference his previous presidential election losses, insisting that those happened because he was cheated, and not because he didn’t actually win the polls.