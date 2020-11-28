I was Very Pissed My Marriage was Falling Apart While Others Were Tagged Relationship Goals – Ubi Franklin

Ubi Franklin is reminiscing back to that time when he was having marital woes with his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro.

The music executive cum blogger noted that he was very pissed at that time, seeing other people’s marriages being tagged as relationship goals while his was falling apart.

Ubi Franklin noted that over the years, he has come to realise that even the marriages he admired at that time and were tagged goals had gone bad and become dirty.

He enjoined everyone to do what works best for then because at the end of the day, the aesthetics ‘na scam’.

