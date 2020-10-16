‘I was raped by SARS two years ago’ – Lady cries

A young woman has cried out that she was raped by some operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Chiatuiro Precious Chidera said that the officers raped her two years ago and extorted money from her in the process.

Joining the EndSARS protest, she said she’s afraid of giving birth in this country because of Police brutality.

She said:

“I was raped by this motherf**kers last two years.

“They extorted money from me too.

“What was my crime: I fresh. I fresh na crime?

“I cannot give birth to a daughter in this country make them no go rape my daughter tomorrow.

“Make them no go shoot my son tomorrow.

“Na people pikin them they dead for Lagos state. End SARS. End police brutality.a”

