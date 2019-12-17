‘I was not scammed by Yahoo Boy’ – Fashola clears the air

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has refuted reports that he was defrauded of the sum of N3.1 million by a suspected internet fraudster popularly known as Yahoo Boy.

The suspect, Malik Wakili, is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During the suspect’s arraignment on Monday, the EFCC said Wakili conspired with one Abdullahi Umar, said to be at large, to commit the offence in March 2019.

According to the EFCC, the defendant

“converted the total sum of N3,106,216, being the value of the Air-miles Skywards Account Number EK248739282 of Mr Babatunde with the Emirate Airlines and which sum they reasonably ought to have known formed part the proceeds of their unlawful activity, to wit: fraud.”

However, the Minister in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communications, Hakeem Bello, said he neither knew nor transacted any business with the suspect that involved or would have led to his being swindled.

Fashola further explained that:

“the amount being mentioned was the worth of Air Miles which the suspect derived from fraudulently hacking into his (Minister’s) internet account and creating a false identity with which he, among other benefits, bought first class tickets to various parts of the world.”

“Having persistently hacked into the accounts for over a period of six years, the suspect was tracked by the Minister until enough evidence was gathered which was then passed on to the security agencies,” the statement added.