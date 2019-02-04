‘I Was Moved to Tears’ – Atiku Reacts to Widespread Endorsement

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he will promote an inclusive government if elected.

The former vice-president said this on Sunday while reacting to his endorsement by leaders of five top socio-cultural organisations in the country, on Sunday.

The organisations, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere and Middle Belt Forum (MBF), said Atiku has shown that he will restructure the country if given the mandate.

Reacting shortly after, Atiku said the endorsement is “a loud statement that there is hope for our country”.

“I am moved to tears that in the midst of deep divisions and deliberate use of instrumentalities of state to set our people against themselves in the last three and a half years, responsible and respected leaders across Nigeria have agreed to come together for the purpose of endorsing my candidature for the February 16th, 2019 Presidential elections,” he said in a statement.

“Today we put aside all our prejudices to elect a President with religion and ethnicity playing no role in our elections.”

The former vice-president added that he is buoyed to lead a pan-Nigerian team if elected, and that he has been chosen to unite the country.

“I will run a properly federated Nigeria through constitutional reforms to bring out the best from ALL sections of Nigeria to make Nigeria work again like in the past when the Saudi Royal family came to Nigeria to access Medicare,” he said.

“We will promote an inclusive Nigeria based on productivity that every section of Nigeria will bring out the best under their soil, and in their brain to make Nigeria assume its position in Africa and the global community.

“It would be 100% for every section of Nigeria as I would not understand any arithmetic outside that.”