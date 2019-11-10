‘I was misquoted’ – Fashola backtracks on roads claim

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said he was misquoted on the claim that federal roads were not as deplorable as the public portrayed them.

The minister made the clarification in Ilara- Mokin,Ifedore local government area of Ondo state while commissioning the privately funded four township roads executed by Chairman,Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo.

Fashola sparked outrage when he said on Wednesday that Nigeria’s road surfaces were not as deplorable as the public have made them to be.

He said: “Let me start from the journey by roads to the 36 states, 12 hours everyday, so I know what I saw, and I also said what I wanted to say in that press conference, and thankfully, I must thank your TV Channels, at least, showing the maturity and the professionalism responsibility to play the whole tape, so people can see the context of what I said.”

On PDP’s claim that he should resign and apologise to Nigerians over the comment, Fashola simply said, “I didn’t use the word ‘exaggerated’, I didn’t say that. Please go and listen to what I said, thank you.”

Fashola also reiterated that the federal government would not refund any state that rehabilitates or reconstructs federal roads due to the high costs.