‘I was led by the Holy Spirit’ – says Pastor who impregnated 20 church members

A 53-year-old pastor, Timothy Ngwu, has reportedly impregnated 20 members of his church congregation with the claim that he was under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

The self-acclaimed clergyman is said to be cooling off in the custody of the Enugu State Police Command.

The pastor is said to be the ‘General Overseer’ of Vineyard Ministry of the Holy Trinity in Enugu.

The police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu revealed that the pastor has been charged for sex abuse.

“The pastor claims to be obeying spiritual orders to do the will of God, which is to impregnate any one chosen and revealed by the holy spirit, irrespective of whether the woman is married or not,” said Amaraizu.

“When the woman delivers, the child is supposed to remain in the ministry with the mother for life,” he added.

It was gathered that the pastor was reported at the police by his own wife who got tired of his behaviour after he also impregnated her young niece.

In his defense, the pastor said he never had sex with any of the married women unless their husbands agreed with the request of the Holy Spirit.

Approximately, he said he has five wives with 13 children along with other concubines he got after the Holy Spirit commanded him to do so.

