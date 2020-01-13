‘I was humiliated’ – Iran’s only female Olympic medallist defects

Iran’s only female Olympic medallist, Kimia Alizadeh, says she has defected from the country.

The 21-year-old posted on social media that she had left Iran because she didn’t want to be part of “hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery”, describing herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran”.

Alizadeh made history for Iran at the Rio 2016 Olympics where she won a bronze medal in taekwondo.

But she alleged on Twitter that authorities in the Islamic republic had used her success as a propaganda tool.

“I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran whom they’ve been playing for years,” she wrote.

“I wore whatever they told me and repeated whatever they ordered. Every sentence they ordered I repeated. None of us matter for them, we are just tools.”

She added that although the government would exploit her sporting success politically, officials would humiliate her with comments such as: “It is not virtuous for a woman to stretch her legs.”

Alizadeh denied she’d been invited to Europe or given a tempting offer and did not confirm which country she had gone to.

Her defection comes as Iran is gripped by protests after the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, in middle of a major confrontation with the US.

On Thursday, the semi-official Isna news agency carried a report that said: “Shock for Iran’s taekwondo. Kimia Alizadeh has emigrated to the Netherlands.”

The agency reported that Alizadeh was hoping to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but not under the Iranian flag.