‘I was given bananas to autograph’ – Akpoborie opens up on racism in Germany

Former Super Eagles striker, Jonathan Akpoborie, has said he was racially abused by a young Hertha Berlin fan, who offered him bananas to sign an autograph prior to a Bundesliga 2 league game in 1992.

Akpoborie, 51, made 144 Bundesliga appearances and scored 60 goals while in action for Hansa Rostock and Wolfsburg.

He also scored 40 goals in 126 games in the German Bundesliga 2 division.

“During my time with FC Carl Zeiss Jena, we had a game in Berlin against Herta. As I was running out to warm up, one of the Hertha fans called me and begged for my autograph and I obliged.

“As I walked up to him, he brought out two bananas for me to sign for him,” Akpoborie said.

“I laughed because I did not want him to see my anger. I took both bananas and signed them. I got very angry, but I controlled myself.

“But I could not get it out of my head.

“I was so furious and I ran like a mad dog on the pitch, just to make the guy sad. We beat Hertha that day, 3-1, I scored two very good goals.

“At the end of the game, I went back to the spot the guy was standing, he was gone. The fans around started laughing and told me, he was angry I scored two goals and we won.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

