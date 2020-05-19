‘I was Cookie Lyons Before There Was Cookie Lyons’; Tina Lawson Says as She Shares Steamy Throwback

Beyonce’s mum, Tina Lawson is the G.O.A.T!

The 66-year-old hairdresser and designer, shared a steamy throwback picture of herself proving beyond all reasonable and unreasonable doubt that Beyonce indeed, and Solange got it from her mother.

Dressed in a neon coloured leopard print jumpsuit, the then dark-haired beauty showed youngsters how it’s done with the correct pose in tow.

“I am 38 on this photo ! Took it on my lunch break from the salon with 6 people under the dryer with wraps , And used to take a couple hours to dry, i still love leopard My Girls used to hate it! Thats why i loved Cookie Lyons so much! Yes I was Cookie Lyons before there was a Cookie Lyons. With my animal prints. @tarajiphenson 😂❤️❤️🙏🏾”, she wrote.

Tina Lawson has aged like fine wine as she still looks really good till date.