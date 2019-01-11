‘I Want to Smell You’ – Bezos’ Racy Text Message to Married Lover Revealed

A string of steamy text messages allegedly sent by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos to his “secret TV star lover” Lauren Sanchez have been leaked.

The multi-billionaire said things such as “I want to smell you” and “I want to breathe you in”.

The texts reportedly date back to last April — long before Bezos announced his split from wife of 25 years MacKenzie, the NY Post reports.

Bezos —who recently announced a divorce from his wife of 25 years — is said to have told former TV news anchor Lauren Sanchez: “I love you, alive girl.

“I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon.”

Another apparently reads: “I want to hold you tight … I want to kiss your lips … I love you. I am in love with you.”

He reportedly also sent her erotic shirtless selfies, which the magazine says were “too explicit” to print on its pages.

It is understood that Bezos, 54, has been seeing Sanchez, the glamorous wife of Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell, for eight months.

The world’s richest man with an estimated worth $US140 billion and his 48-year-old wife, Mackenzie, revealed their 25-year marriage was over in a joint statement on Wednesday

He may have to give MacKenzie half of his huge fortune, which would be the biggest divorce payout in history.

Their breakup could dwarf the £2.9billion ($A4 billion) French tycoon Alec Wildenstein paid to ex-wife Jocelyn in 1999.