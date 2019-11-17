‘I want to erase Yekini’s record’ – Osimhem boasts

Rave of the moment, Victor Osimhen, says he wants to be remembered as one of the greatest strikers that ever played for the Super Eagles.

The 20-year-old Lille striker, who has scored two goals in seven appearances for the Eagles, has set his sights on becoming the highest goal scorer ever for the country.

“I want to be remembered as one of the greatest strikers that ever played for the Super Eagles. A lot of strikers have come through the national team, the likes of Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins, Julius Aghaowa and the legend Rashidi Yekini and they did quite well.”

Rashidi Yekini is Nigeria’s all time top scorer with 37 goals in 58 appearances, a feat the youngster is hoping to break.

“I want to really do well, and even surpass their goal tally for the national team but it is not just about my ambition but also for the team to achieve everything they want to accomplish and what the country has set for themselves in terms of football and I’m working so hard to get there.”

Osimhen, who struck from the spot in the 2-1 win over Benin on Wednesday, will be hoping to increase his goal tally for the national team when they face Lesotho in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.