‘I want everybody to bow to my feet’ – Joshua mouths off ahead of Ruiz rematch

Former Heavyweight champion of the World, Anthony Joshua has made a rather bizarre statement about what he expects from fans after he fights Andy Ruiz this December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mexican-American, Ruiz, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight history when he knocked out Joshua in the seventh round in New York’s Madison Square Garden in June.

And ahead of their eagerly anticipated rematch, Joshua says he wants to be adored this time around if he regains the three heavyweight belts on the line.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua said:

“I’m fighting the best man in the world now. I’m going to whup him, and show how great I am,

“They think he’s so great, so when I beat him I want everybody to bow to my feet and tell me how great I am.

“I couldn’t beat Ruiz Jr before and get the credit I deserved. You saw me in the ring [before the fight] – I wasn’t fighting King Kong, was I? I didn’t have that mindset.

“Apparently I’m fighting the quickest hands and the best fighter in the division. So once I beat him I want everybody to bow to me.”

The Nigerian-born Briton is set to get the larger chunk of the $40m floated for the fight tagged ‘clash of the dunes’.