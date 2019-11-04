‘I wanna die right now’ – says Lady raped by a friend she asked to walk her home

A South African lady has narrated how she was beaten and raped on Sunday night by a neighbour she trusted.

Happiness, who uses @Nomathenda on Twitter, in a thread, said she asked the neighbour to walk her home because she wanted to be safe as it was already dark.

However, the person in whom she trusts turned out to be a monster when they got to her gate. According to her, he threw her on the floor, grabbed her by the throat and whispered, “fustk thula uyarasa” [Be quiet, don’t scream], before proceeding to rape her.

Happiness wrote,

“My neighbour raped me last night… I really wanna die right now

I honestly never thought such wud happen to me especially with some1 soo close toe ladies pls buy pepper spray n Carry it with you all the time these dogs strike at anytime

Asked him to walk me home coz I wanted to be safe I trusted him. When we got next to my gate things changed next thing I’m on the floor next thing he is strangling me, I’m on the floor “fustk thula uyarasa” he said….

I trusted him

Her tweet has triggered reactions, with many empathising with her and calling for justice to be done.

A Twitter user, @reneerametsi said:

“Justice will be served, dear… U will recover, refuse for him to take your soul! The best revenge is to work on getting back on your feet. Allow yourself to grief, cry, let it out, Constructively. Seek help, you don’t have to walk this journey alone. If u need a friend I’m here.”