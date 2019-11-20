‘I thought Teddy A would Marry a Kardashian’ – CDQ drops bombshell

Indigenous rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known by his stage name, CDQ, has posted a rather curious comment about the union between former BBNaija housemates, Teddy A and BamBam.

Teddy A, real name Tope Adenibuyan, and Bamike Olawunmi a.ka BamBam held a star-studded wedding in Dubai, UAE on Saturday with some of the big names in music and entertainment in attendance.

With the hoopla still buzzing about the wedding, CDQ decided to drop his bombshell remark.

Taking to social media, the rapper said he thought Teddy A will marry a Kardashian with all the swag he’s been displaying.

He wrote in pdigin,

“Kai but this geh lucky sha, me wey dey think say na from Kardashian’s family my guy go marry with all d swaggggg”

It is not clear of his commentary is tongue in cheek, but it comes off as odd given the positive reception the couple who met and began their relationship on Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ in 2018, have got so far.

We may have to wait for further comments for clarification.