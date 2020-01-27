‘I Thought It Would Ruin Him’- Therapist Reacts to Burna Boy’s Grammy Loss

A Nigerian therapist has taken to her social media media to explain why she’s happy that Burna Boy lost the World Best Music Album category to Angelique Kidjo.

According to Oyinkansola Alabi, a Grammy win would have been cataclysmic to Burna’s career because she believe the singer still doesn’t know how to handle his successes.

“Even though I love his diligence, I really didn’t want him to win. I thought the Grammy award would ruin him. I was scared of his attitude towards fame and money,”she said.

She continued, “I however, think that his real award is the global recognition and the fact that he contested with a legend. So congratulations, Oluwaburna, may God increase your greatness and may you find him.”

