“I still can’t get my eyes and hands off you” Stella Damasus Says in Sweet Anniversary Message

Stella Damasus and her boo, Daniel Ademinokan are celebrating their anniversary.
The actress took to social media to post a sweet anniversary message to her husband.
Damasus confessed to still having the hots for her man even after all these years noting that “still can’t get my eyes and hands off you”.
Happy anniversary to us boo @dabishop007 after all these years you still make my heart skip a beat in excitement. I still can't get my eyes and hands off you. I no know wetin you give me chop but I like am 🤪🤪🤪. I love you from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate you for who and what you are. A super supportive and sweet husband and the best father the kids could ever ask for. You accepted me with all my madness and baggage. You helped me in my journey to become the better version of myself. Thank you for being there boo. Video edit by @izzybelleimages #happyanniversary #hubby #family #stelladamasus #dabishop007
In his own anniversary message, Daniel Ademinokan thanked his wife for remaining herself through the years and blessing him with the gift of pure love.
Happy Anniversary to us babe. Been quite a spectacular, remarkable, memorable and 'documentary worthy' marriage! Through highs and lows, ups & downs, Joys & tears, late nights of fried plantain and early mornings of eba with egusi soup, here we stand!!! Thank you for being YOU! In every, way shape and form, for being the undiluted YOU! I'm grateful for the gift of Pure Love. May God continue to keep us safe, in good health, in peace, and under his wings. Happy Anniversary @stelladamasus