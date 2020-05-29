“I still can’t get my eyes and hands off you” Stella Damasus Says in Sweet Anniversary Message

Stella Damasus and her boo, Daniel Ademinokan are celebrating their anniversary.

The actress took to social media to post a sweet anniversary message to her husband.

Damasus confessed to still having the hots for her man even after all these years noting that “still can’t get my eyes and hands off you”.

In his own anniversary message, Daniel Ademinokan thanked his wife for remaining herself through the years and blessing him with the gift of pure love.

