‘I Sought Revenge Until I Met Karma’ Ibinabo Fibersima Reflects on Her Life’s Journey

Ibinabo Fiberisma has returned home to herself.

The actress and former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) got deeply reflective in an Instagram post she shared.

Noting the importance of finding yourself and the futility of lust and vain wealth, the mother of five who has maintained a low profile for a while now, wrote a beautiful piece in the lengthy Instagram post she tagged -The Hope Series.

“I sought revenge😡 until I met karma.

“I searched for lusty love😍, until I found the beauty within me.

“I ran towards false prophets🧙🏿‍♂, until I heard my own voice speak.

I worked with power hungry tyrants🧛🏿‍♂, until I realized their hunger was never ending.

I was lured into traps of material splendor💰💵, until I understood that materials tied to the betrayal of others are as worthless as fake flowers🤦🏽‍♀. If it’s not beating with LOVE, INTEGRITY and TRUTH, it’s not even alive.

“I asked others for permission, until I realized the people I thought I needed permission from, had never danced naked, underneath the moonlight, a day in their life🤷🏽‍♀. I lost everything I had😢, until I saw that everything within me was indestructible. From there I FLOURISHED💐🌺… from a state of nothing, as threats finally lost their meaning and fears could no longer touch me.

“What in the world can you possibly take from a woman who has RETURNED home to HERSELF?

“NOTHING!

“So reach in, find YOURSELF and take your life back from every negative circumstance. God bless you my darlings!💚 The Hope Series🌹 Ibinabo Fiberesima

