‘I solidarize with Ihedioha’ – Atiku reacts to Supreme Court ruling

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has counselled Emeka Ihedioha to accept verdict in deference to rule of law.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Hope Uzodinma of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Imo governorship election, a verdict which led to sack of Ihedioha who occupied the office since 29, May 2019..

In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Atiku, who was the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, noted that though the ruling by the apex court may defy logic,” since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment, however unexpected and unpalatable it may be.”

He said he is convinced that as a great leader of men and resources, Ihedioha will overcome the setback of the Supreme Court ruling.

The statement reads”

On The Verdict of the Supreme Court re Imo State

“With regards to the judgment of the Supreme Court, which nullified the election of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Emeka Ihedioha, as Governor of the state of Imo, I can only say that since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment, however unexpected and unpalatable it may be. The Rule of law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path.

“Let me state unequivocally that I solidarize with Emeka Ihedioha, a man I know to be a great leader of men and resources. In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger.

“I also stand fully with the Peoples Democratic Party. In good and bad times, we must continue to be the object of hope that the Nigerian people have for their escape from the prevailing despotism and despair that has gripped almost every aspect of our national life. We provided genuine democracy for this nation once before, and I believe it is our destiny to democratically restore what has been lost due to the encroachment of anti-democratic agents.

“Philosophers have said that tough times never last, but that tough people do. I urge the people of Imo and the entirety of the Nigerian people not to give in to despair. This nation has gone through despotic times before, and we have survived them and thrived. I am very confident that this history will repeat itself.

“My greatest desire, and one I hope to see again in my lifetime, is that Nigeria will fulfil its potential as the land of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress. These four ideals have been missing from our borders for a while, and all freedom-loving Nigerians ought to henceforth work together to bring them back. So help us God.”