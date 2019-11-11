‘I sold bread for 13 years’ – Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revealed that he sold bread for the first 13 years of his life by the gate of Adeoyo state hospital in Ibadan.

The Governor disclosed this at the 80th thanksgiving service of his mother Mrs Abigael Makinde at St Paul Anglican Church in Yemetu on Sunday, November 10, stressing that he only became successful by getting educated.

According to him, his declaration of free education in the state was aimed at ensuring residents of the state get the benefit of being educated.

“For the first 13 years of my life, where we lived was not more than five minutes to where we are now.

“My mum was a Telephone Operator in the state secretariat. At Adeoyo State Hospital here, I and my brother Muyiwa also used to help her sell bread by the gate of Adeoyo State Hospital.

“What can propel a child who used to live some five minutes away from here [Yemetu] to become a Governor of Oyo state is education. And that is why we have declared that free and qualitative education has come to stay in Oyo state,” Makinde said.