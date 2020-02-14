‘I slept with virgins for rituals, initiated them into cultism’ – former Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, has recounted how the desperation for money and fame led him into occultism.

The former footballer-turned pastor made the confessions on Ifeanyi Udeze’s diary on Brila FM, on Tuesday morning.

Peterside told Udeze that he was so desperate for money and fame and had to join the secret society to meet his desperate needs.

“It was so bad for me that I even went into demonic worship; I was involved in occultism and people didn’t know,” he said.

“I did all that because I wanted money and fame which were not coming. My case was so bad that I used to have meetings with snakes. Mine was top class; it was crazy.”

The ex-international also revealed that his major activity was to ‘initiate’ women by sleeping with them, especially virgins.

“What actually took me to the next level in occultism was dependent on the number of women I slept with because my covenant was to initiate women.

“I didn’t sleep with them for love or any relationship; my mission was just to initiate them and move on,” he explained.

Peterside continued:

“Automatically, every women I slept with was initiated – no argument. I was basically looking out for and sleeping with virgins because it was a blood covenant. You know, blood is spilled when you disvirgin a girl. It was crazy.“

The former player, who is now a born again Christian and founder of a fast-growing Church in South Africa, says he is unable to connect memories with some of the ladies he had initiated in the past.

“I can’t really remember a number of them, but I know one who is now married, she lives in London with her husband – what I do now is pray for them, believing they would also encounter God.”

Peterside a former Super Eagles media officer, television pundit and Senior Pastor at Christ Ambassadors Church based in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, quit active football in 2002.