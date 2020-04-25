I slept at TB Joshua’s altar for weeks but got no healing – Amokachi explodes

Former Super Eagles skipper Daniel Amokachi, has revealed that he slept at the altar of Prophet T.B Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations for weeks in search of a miracle but got none.

Amokachi, who picked up an injury in the lead up to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, was flown back to the Lagos-based Synagogue in an attempt to relaunch his fading career at the time.

But the power-playing forward, fondly referred to as “The Bull”, told Sports Radio Brila FM that he was not healed even though he saw miracles at Synagogue.

“I was at the church on the invitation of a friend who is a member. My friend, at that time, told me about the man of God and that I could meet my miracle if I met with the Pastor,” the former Everton striker said.

“At first, I wasn’t giving to it, but I later agreed and flew down to Nigeria from England to see the Pastor.

“I slept by the church’s altar for several weeks to receive healing. I was not healed, but I saw lots of miracles that happened to people.”

A prominent member of Nigeria’s golden generation that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and Olympic gold in Atlanta 1996, Amokachi career all but ended after he left Turkish aide Beşiktaş in 1999.

He has since worked as a coach, deputising for the late Stephen Keshi with the Super Eagles, before going on to have stints in the lower divisions at Finland.

The former Club Brugge striker now has a role as an ambassador of football in Nigeria, and his revelation comes as more bad publicity for TB Joshua, who was recently in the news for wrongly claiming that the coronavirus pandemic would come to an end by March 27.

The virus ‘defied’ the prophesy, and has since gone on to infect over 2.7 million people around the globe, claiming almost 200,000 lives.

