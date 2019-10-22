‘I serve a very Big God’ – Akpororo unveils new whip [Photos]

Nigerian gospel singer and popular comedian, Jephthah Bowoto, who goes by the stage name Akpororo, has many reasons to be thankful to God.
The comedian has just taken delivery of a brand new set of wheels – adding to his impressive fleet of luxury automobiles.
Akpororo, who welcomed a set of twins with his wife last year, took to his Instagram page to share photos of the sleek white car.
His caption in part reads:
“Indeed I serve a very big God. All through the year God has been good to me and my family. #iserveaverybiggod is my testimony of God’s grace and favor,”
See photos of the wheels below: