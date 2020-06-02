‘I See Tourism Wasting Away’, Seyi Law Laments on Under-Utilisation of Ilaje Community

Seyi Law is lamenting the under-utilisation of beautiful sceneries in Nigeria.

The ace comedian born Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, shared scenic images from Ilaje local government area in Ondo State where he hails from.

The father of one who has been involved in humanitarian outreach efforts to the community during the lockdown period, wrote that he ‘couldn’t resist the beauty of the land’ and sees ‘tourism wasting away’ as nothing is being done to monetise the beautiful landscape it boasts of.

Sharing beautiful images of the area, Seyi Law wrote;

“Somewhere in EREKE in ILAJE LGA.

“While we gave to the people. I couldn’t resist the beauty of land.

“I see TOURISM wasting away. But as a people, we shall rise.

“We shall bring the GLORY home. I believe in a better ILAJE.

