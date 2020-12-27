‘I saw him off his line’ – Saka explains stunner v Chelsea

Bukayo Saka insists that he was attempting a shot ahead of scoring Arsenal’s third goal in the 3-1 win over Chelsea, as his unconventional effort looped over Edouard Mendy and in off the upright.

Saka was one of the key players on show as the Gunners got back to winning ways by swatting aside their sputtering London rivals, as Mikel Arteta turned to youth in a bid to get his side’s season back on track.

A penalty from Alexandre Lacazette and a fine free-kick from Granit Xhaka put the Gunners in total control of the match, before Saka made it 3-0 at the start of the second half and effectively sealed the three points.

Cutting in off the right flank, the left-footed youngster saw an effort with his weaker foot loop over Mendy and find the net via a post.

At first glance it had appeared as though he’d meant to cross the ball in for those in the middle, but Saka insisted it was a shot when talking to BBC Sport at full-time.

“I saw him off his line so I thought I could chip him,” he said.

On the performance he added: “We feel that we are a good team who have been unlucky with results and red cards but this is a big one for our confidence. It’s been tricky, tough, but we have come out of it and we are trying our best.

“We grew up with each other, the young players all want to play and have the passion for this club. We want to make the fans happy.”

The win moves Arsenal to 14th on the log, as they put some distance between themselves and the bottom three.

