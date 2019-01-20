Serena Williams did not ‘snap back’ after giving birth to her baby daughter Olympia Ohanian, but she is so happy with who is has become.

The proud mama took to her Twitter yesterday to share her amazing and fit body who fans absolutely love, but then noted that she is no longer who she used to be.

“This mama has been feeling super fit, then I sat down and saw I have 3 [tummies]. Thanks [to] Olympia Ohanian,” she wrote, and added, “Let’s be honest: post-baby, can anyone relate?”

She continued, “Don’t be discouraged I’m playing professional tennis and I totally understand post mama body. It’s so worth it I love it.”

And we absolutely agree.

See her posts below:

#thismama has been feeling super fit-than I sat down and saw I have 3 tummy’s. Thanks @OlympiaOhanian #thismama #letsjuatbehonest #postbaby can anyone relate? Don’t be discouraged I’m playing professional tennis and I totally understand post mama body. It’s so worth it I love it — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 19, 2019