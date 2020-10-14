‘I salute your courage’ – Nnamdi Kanu hails #EndSARS protesters

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has hailed the #EndSARS campaigners saying that they are heading in the right direction.

He urged them not to relent in their effort but rather adhere to three ingredients that will drive the campaigns victory.

Kanu who spoke Tuesday in a statement through IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, reeled out the three ingredients to include, resistance of financial inducement, consistency and momentum.

The statement read in part, “Leadership on the ground must resist every attempt by Fulani Cabal to buy them over. They will throw money at the issue in the hope of buying people off the streets. Resist!

“Consistency is vital at this stage. Don’t allow mental fatigue to creep in.

“Momentum has a natural multiplier effect. With momentum the movement becomes unstoppable.

“These 3 key ingredients will deliver victory. After this, things will no longer be the same in the #zoo

“I salute your courage. History beckons!”

