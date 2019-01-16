‘I Regret the Error’ – Fani-Kayode Backtracks on Onnoghen’s Claim

Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, has backtracked on his allegation that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was planning to arrest Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Fani-Kayode on Tuesday alleged that operatives of the anti-graft agency had surrounded the home of Onnoghen with the intention to arrest him.

“Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn! Buhari call off your dogs before it is too late! This is a democracy and not a gestapo state! In the name of God let this madness stop.”

In the same vein, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere national publicity secretary, had uploaded a short video broadcast on social media, alleging a raid on the residence of Onnoghen.

But the anti-graft agency in response denied the claims, threatening to file a suit against the duo.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode expressed regret over the information he shared.

“Yesterday I was informed by usually reliable sources that EFCC were positioned outside CJN’s home,” he wrote.

“I have since discovered that the men were not from EFCC and I removed the posting. The error is regretted.”

He however asked the federal government to “tell us which agency sent those men and why they beat a retreat”.