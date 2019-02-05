‘I Regret Supporting Oshiomhole to be APC Chairman’ – Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has expressed regrets for supporting Adams Oshiomhole to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The governor, who spoke at the Orlu Township Stadium while flagging off his campaign for the Orlu zone Senatorial election, said he had supported the National Chairman not knowing the full meaning of his name.

Okorocha said that his exit as governor did not mean the end of his political career, adding that: “My finishing as governor is not a full-stop. It is a comma because after every comma, a sentence will follow.

“Those who are afraid of me, politically, have ganged up to fight me, including the person I supported to become the National Chairman. That is why they brought Hope Uzodinma. He is not running for any election but was only recruited to fight me in my Orlu zone”.

“I am also running for the Senate election because when I go to the Senate, I will attract a lot of things for Orlu people. You have seen what I have done as a governor. When I go to the Senate, there will be a massive difference.

“Nzeribe, Izunaso and Hope Uzodinma had wasted the position for years as there is no one project they can boast of in Orlu zone. They were only interested in their pockets.”

Oshiomhole has been a vocal critic of Okorocha since he assumed the party chairmanship last year.

He vehemently opposed the governor’s bid to have his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, succeed him under the platform of the APC.

Okorocha and a number of APC governors have been at loggerheads with Oshiomhole over perceived high-handedness in running the affairs of the party.