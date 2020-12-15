‘I prefer watching boxing, UFC to football’ – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he prefers to watch boxing or UFC on TV over football.

The Juventus superstar said this in a DAZN documentary titled ‘Parallel Worlds’.

“Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV,” Ronaldo, 35, told boxing star Gennady Golovkin.

“Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC.”

“When I was at Manchester United, a coach boxed with me.

“I think practising boxing is useful for football because it sharpens your senses and you learn to move.”

Ronaldo recently became the first player to get to 400 wins across top five clubs in Europe. The Portuguese also celebrate his 100th appearance for Juventus with a brace on Sunday.

“Last summer, I had a chat with [heavyweight champion] Anthony Joshua,” the five-time ballon d’Or winner said.

At 33 you start to think your legs are going. I want to stay in sport, in football. People will look at me and say: ‘Cristiano was an incredible player but now he’s slow’. I don’t want that.

“You can change a lot about your body, but the problem isn’t that. It depends on your mindset, your motivation and your experience, which I think is the most complex thing.

“In sport, you can gain maturity. Look at [Roger] Federer in tennis; he’s 37 or 38 years old and he’s still at his peak, and there are some in boxing too.”

