‘I Prefer Being Addressed as Annie and not 2baba’s Wife’- Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia has revealed her frustration with the media which often reduces her entire existence to just one thing: the wife of the legendary singer, 2baba Idibia.

The entrepreneurial actress made this known during a recent sit-down with the folks at Punch, where she talked about how her achievements have often been erased by folks who see her as nothing but a wife to a singer.

”Being addressed as Tubaba’s wife instead of Annie the actress has been a problem that I have been trying to work on for a long time,” she said, adding, “I want to believe that I have successfully been able to identify and differentiate my brand as Annie Idibia the actress/career woman and Annie Idibia the wife/mother.”

She continued, “I prefer being addressed as Annie and not 2baba’s wife. I hate this because I am my own person and have worked hard to build my career and brand. I should be identified and respected on that basis’.”

And we completely agree with her.