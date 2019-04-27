‘I Prefer Being Addressed as Annie and not 2baba’s Wife’- Annie Idibia

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘I Prefer Being Addressed as Annie and not 2baba’s Wife’- Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia has revealed her frustration with the media which often reduces her entire existence to just one thing: the wife of the legendary singer, 2baba Idibia.

The entrepreneurial actress made this known during a recent sit-down with the folks at Punch, where she talked about how her achievements have often been erased by folks who see her as nothing but a wife to a singer.

”Being addressed as Tubaba’s wife instead of Annie the actress has been a problem that I have been trying to work on for a long time,” she said, adding, “I want to believe that I have successfully been able to identify and differentiate my brand as Annie Idibia the actress/career woman and Annie Idibia the wife/mother.”

She continued, “I prefer being addressed as Annie and not 2baba’s wife. I hate this because I am my own person and have worked hard to build my career and brand. I should be identified and respected on that basis’.”

And we completely agree with her.

Related Posts

Regina Daniels Makes First Public Appearance With Her Billionaire Husband

April 27, 2019

Apostle Suleman Taunts Folks Who Have a Problem With His Private Jet

April 27, 2019

Zonal Police PRO Dolapo Badmus Declares ‘Total War’ Against Internet Fraudsters

April 27, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *