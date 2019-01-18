‘I Pick Players by Penis Size’ – German Woman Coach

Well, well…a woman coach to a German male football team has caused a stir after admitting, albeit sarcastically, that she picked her team members based on the size of their penis.

Imke Wubbenhorst, first woman to coach a football club in Germany’s top five divisions, went nuclear on a journalist who asked her a ‘gender-biased’ in an interview with German Newspaper, Welt.

The Journalists had asked her if the players had to cover themselves up before she goes into their changing room, and the coach retorted: “Of course not. I’m a professional. I pick the team on penis size.”

Wübbenhorst, 30, took over at fifth-tier Cloppenburg in December, with the mammoth task of steering the relegation-threatened side away from the Oberliga Niedersachsen drop zone.

A former Cloppenburg player and Germany Under-23 international, she had been employed in coaching roles with the club’s women’s team since hanging up her boots in 2016.

Some coach, if you ask me…