I owe you my life – Boris Johnson thanks health workers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked health workers who treated him for coronavirus, saying he “owes them his life”.

In a statement released by No 10 Downing Street, the prime minister, 55, thanked medics at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, where he continues to recover after spending three nights in intensive care.

In his first public statement since being moved out of intensive care on Thursday, Mr Johnson hailed NHS staff treating him, saying: “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.”

Speaking as she led the government’s daily coronavirus briefing on Saturday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said the PM needed “time and space to rest, recuperate and recover”.

Also, a message posted from the prime minister’s Twitter account wished the country a happy Easter, as Christians celebrated the festival from home.

“This year across the country churches will remain closed and families will spend the day apart,” the message read.

“But by staying home, remember, you are protecting the NHS and saving lives”.