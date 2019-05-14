‘I Owe Tinubu No Apology’ – El Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State says he owes no one any apology over his comments on how to end godfatherism in Lagos State.

El-Rufai had raised eyebrows when he said he knew how to end godfatherism in Lagos politics as he had retired the four political godfathers in Kaduna.

And in a chat with reporters on the issue, the governor said he did not regret making the comment.

When asked if he wanted Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), removed as the godfather of Lagos, el-Rufai replied that he is unaware of Tinubu occupying that role, saying it is up to the national leader to say if he is.

“I don’t know if he is the godfather of Lagos, it is up to him to say that. What I know for sure is that we have retired godfathers in Kaduna and I have told those that asked me the question that there are six million registered voters in Lagos and only one million voted in the last election, so there are five million people you can bring into the electoral playground and you can defeat anybody if you work hard but it is hard work; it is four years, that is what I said.

“If anyone feels offended by that, that is his business,” he said.

Asked if Lagos should follow the same template he used in defeating the godfathers in his state, el-Rufai said: “I have no recommendation to Lagos, I am the governor of Kaduna state, I know Kaduna politics pretty well and I play my role well in my party towards the overall success of the party.

“So I have no recommendations for anyone. I am just saying If I am asked a question and I give an answer, anyone that feels offended by the answer, that is his own business.

“I have no apologies, I don’t apologise for my views; my views are thought-out and I put them there. I don’t have to explain anything to anyone.

“This is a democracy and in a democratic space, there must be room for people to express their views. You can disagree, you can abuse me if you don’t like my views but that is it.”