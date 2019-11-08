‘I no get gun…I go kill people’ – says drunk Policeman lying by Roadside

A video of a drunk Nigerian police officer lying by the roadside as he talks incoherently has gone viral on social media.

The yet-to-be-identified officer who was dressed in the uniform of the Nigeria Police Force was filmed by some onlookers mocking him.

He was heard speaking incoherently as he was being questioned while he laid by the roadside,

Asked where he kept his gun, he said

“I am a Naija police, I no get gun o.”

Why didn’t they give you a gun? They asked him

He said “because I go kill people.”

“I dey work for railway,” he added

Olisa.tv has yet to ascertain the location where he was filmed.

