‘I Never Slumped in Delta’ – Gowon

A former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, on Sunday described as false a media report that he slumped recently in Delta State.

Gowon said this during a thanksgiving service for the 32nd annual Fresh Fire Convention of Gethsemane Prayer Ministries and the dedication of its Bethel Prayer Suites, Retreat and Conference Centre, at The Chapel of Light, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State, Punch writes.

Nigerian media was awash with reports that Gowon slumped during the funeral of a former Military Governor of the defunct Midwest Region, late Maj. Gen. David Ejoor, in Delta State.

But Gowon, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary of the Christian group, Evangelist Austen Kemie, said, “I am representing General Gowon at this gathering. He said he did not slump as reported in the news few days ago. Though he is 85 years old, he is still waxing stronger and stronger. But, the false news went all over the world.

“He (Gowon) said calls were coming to him from Canada, America, United Kingdom and other countries of the world on the news that he slumped. He asked me when we spoke if I could see how strong he was. He said he could walk 10 miles.”

Gowon’s letter to GPMI partly read, “It is, indeed, another significant milestone in the life of Gethsemane Prayer Ministries Worldwide. However, as much as I wish to attend, due to earlier commitment, I was unable to attend. But I am with you in spirit and in truth.

“Wishing you success and God’s blessing on this occasion; our prayer is that the new retreat centre will serve as a centre of excellence and an enduring legacy, not only for Gethsemane Prayer Ministries, but the entire body of Christ. On behalf of Nigeria Prays, I send my sincere congratulations.”