I never saw the four walls of a university – Afe Babalola

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has said he never saw the four walls of a university, but that he had dedicated his life to serving humanity because God had been kind to him.

Aare Babalola said this when Ooni’s Research Team visited him on Wednesday over a partnership on clinical research aimed at developing drugs and vaccines for viral infections with special focus on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Babalola said: “I have already dedicated my life to humanity. What else am I looking for in this world? God has been so kind to me, that is why I must be so kind to humanity too.

“Even if I have to increase the laboratory from Level 4, I will do so without any hesitation, so that this partnership can be a huge success.

“All my life has been challenging; I never saw the four walls of the university, but I have several university degrees.

“It is my happiness that Arole Oodua Ooni of Ife has visited us to see what we have here at Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti and he (Ooni) is impressed.

“He is a great African king with visionary and pragmatic leadership.”

Speaking during the visit, the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, explained the partnership at his Ile-Oodua palace, while receiving reports from his Clinical Research Team.

The Ooni said he paid a courtesy call on Founder of Afe Babalola University to discuss further on moving health of the nation forward particularly with the growth of coronavirus.

