I never said lawmakers got 60 per cent NDDC contract – Akpabio

The Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has denied accusing members of the National Assembly of collecting 60 percent of the contracts at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akpabio, in a letter read on the floor of the House during Plenary by the Speaker on Thursday, said the only reference he made to 60 percent during his presentation before the NDDC committee on Monday was in response to a question by a member of the committee.

The former Akwa Ibom governor said the member had sought to know whether a Medical Director can serve as an Executive Director Project, to which he responded by saying that since 50 to 60 percent of NDDC contracts were medical related, there was nothing wrong in a Medical Director serving in that capacity.

The House Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, then referred the letter to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

